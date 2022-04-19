Sally Moore Allen passed away on her own terms while surrounded by family and friends at home on April 4, 2022 after a 25-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Born and raised in St Paul, Sally and her family spent their summers in Dellwood. She was especially proud of her lifelong connection to White Bear Lake.
Sally graduated from Summit School and remained close to her classmates throughout her adult life.
After meeting Bill Allen at an appliance and record store in White Bear Lake, the two married in 1957. In 1961 they purchased a newly built home on Floral Drive in White Bear Lake. There they raised their three children. After Bill’s passing in 1988, Sally stayed in their home until moving to senior housing in 2017. Realizing it was not a good fit, she began her search for a new place to call home. When she moved into the Arbors in White Bear Lake she knew she had found the right place.
Sally enjoyed volunteering, most notably serving as a board member and treasurer for the White Bear Lake Hockey and Skating Association in its early days. She was also a board member and president of the Miller Hospital Auxiliary, co-chairing a major fundraising campaign that was featured in the newspaper and on the television news.
Sally was an involved parent and grandparent. She was a fixture in the stands at countless hockey, football, basketball, baseball, softball and lacrosse games, as well as piano recitals and band concerts.
A woman of many talents, Sally always had a project or two in the works. An accomplished knitter, her needles were always near at hand. She continued to knit even as her eyesight was failing and had two projects on the needles when she passed. She was also a talented seamstress, cook and baker. She freely shared her time and talents, teaching family, friends and acquaintances how to knit, cook, and even how to swim.
A world traveler, Sally was particularly fond of Mexico, first visiting in 1985. After many trips to various locations, she lost her heart to Puerto Aventuras. There she discovered a community of snowbirds and Mexicans that became her second family. She spent time there every winter beginning in 2001, with the exception of 2021 due to the pandemic. She was able to return for a short visit only weeks before she passed.
Sally’s heart, home and pool were always open to people of all ages. Sally made friends easily, “collecting “ people wherever she went. She loved to host parties and was known for her house and pool parties that were attended by people of all ages. There were always extra faces at the table, on the porch and around the pool in White Bear Lake and Mexico.
Sally was proud to be considered a second mom or surrogate Grammy or Abuela to many children and young people, maintaining many of these relationships for years.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill;” parents James “Jim” and Alice Moore; brothers Albert “Dinty” and James “Jimmy”, and many beloved dogs and other pets.
She is survived by her children Jamie (Diane) and Randy (Angela) Allen, and Sara (Andy) Schmitt; grandchildren Lucas (Stacy), Nathan (Emily), Garrett (Lindsey), and Carly (Tommy); great grandchild Dexter, her grand dogs, and many close friends.
Memorial service on Friday, April 22, at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 County Road E East, White Bear Lake at 11 a.m. Visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials preferred to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Huntington’s Disease Society of America, or Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.