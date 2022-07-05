Passed away June 19, 2022. Born June 18, 1922 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Peter and Sadie (nee Holle) Polanek, who preceded her in death, as also her siblings Norma Polanek and Alex Polanek, she is survived by her son James (Sheryl) Nash, as well as four grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) McNeil, and Karina, Josiah and Adam Nash, and one great-grandson Ezra McNeil. Apart from WW2 stints in Washington DC and the WAVES, she was a lifelong resident of Ramsey County. She had the privilege of performing with the WAVES’ singing platoon on the Perry Como radio tribute to FDR April 12, 1945. Her quiet care simply touched many lives, whether in her family, at church or work, in her neighborhood, through hobbies and lastly at Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake. Her life will be celebrated at 7 pm July 13th at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to St. John in the Wilderness, Cerenity Care Center or Weavers Guild of Minnesota. Arr.OakwoodFuneral.com
