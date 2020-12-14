Age 89 of White Bear Lake
Ruth D. Teichroew, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Warren; grandson, Daniel; and great granddaughter, Lucy Hanson. Survived by children, Paula (Tom) Mason and Bruce (Lisa); grandchildren, Anne (Kasey) Yoder, Mary (Ed) Hanson, Anna (Seth) Warnecke, and James; great grandchildren, Eddie, Will, and Elsie Hanson, Grace Yoder, and Jordan Warnecke; and many other family and friends.
Ruth grew up in Fergus Falls, Minnesota and moved to St. Cloud to attend college. It was there she met Warren. Following graduation, she found a teaching job in White Bear Lake and, after their marriage in 1952, she and Warren made White Bear Lake their life-long home. While raising their family, she continued to teach in the White Bear Lake school district for many years.
Ruth was active in the White Bear United Methodist Church and in PEO. She and Warren shared many summers at the cabin on Ottertail Lake and winters in Fort Lauderdale. Always ready to go, they enjoyed the adventures of world travel.
She treasured time spent with family and friends, and her support and encouragement will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Cerenity White Bear Lake for the compassionate care they provided for Ruth and the family. A private family memorial service will be held at this time, with a celebration of her life planned in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com
