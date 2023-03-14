Ruth went to be with her Lord, peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was preceded in death by daughter, Tina and son, John. Ruth is survived by children, Sandy (Gene) Miskowiec; Howard, Jr.; Wendy Peterson (Bruce Anderson); Tami; Tim; Tom; Paulette Anderson; sisters, Weezie and Mary Jane; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; special friend, Essa and numerous friends. Mass of Christian Burial-Friday, March 24, 2023; 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church-4960 Bald Eagle Ave; White Bear Lake, MN 55110 with visitation at the church from 9-11. Luncheon to follow. Memorials preferred.
