October 10, 1928 - August 5, 2023
Gone to her Heavenly Father. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Percy.
She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (David) Abel, Kristine Bump (Thomas Elden),
Karen (Jeffrey) Ryans, Brian (Charlotte) Schultz, Beverly Schultz Kelley (Arnie), Bonnie (Daniel) Pechonis. Ruby also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. Ruby was involved in many community organizations as well as being a Charter Member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Vadnais Heights, MN.
Visitation will be at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127, Friday August 18, 2023. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.
