Ruby A. Gustaf, age 80, of White Bear Lake preceded in death by her husband Philip, daughter Patricia Gustaf. Survived by her daughter Kelly Evans, grandsons Myles and Quinn Evans, brother Robert (Paulette) Frederick and their sons. Funeral Service Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home
651-429-6172.
