Ross Wayne Carter (60) passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2023. The youngest of four children, Ross was born July 24, 1962 to Charles and Karen (Erickson) Carter. Ross was preceded in death by his father, who passed in September 2022 – just two weeks before Ross was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

 Ross graduated from Mariner High School, attended college, and at age 19, moved to California to pursue an acting career. Ross was passionate about the arts and was cast in numerous plays and independent films. Ross’s family will always remember him for his performance on General Hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.