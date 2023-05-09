Ross Wayne Carter (60) passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2023. The youngest of four children, Ross was born July 24, 1962 to Charles and Karen (Erickson) Carter. Ross was preceded in death by his father, who passed in September 2022 – just two weeks before Ross was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Ross graduated from Mariner High School, attended college, and at age 19, moved to California to pursue an acting career. Ross was passionate about the arts and was cast in numerous plays and independent films. Ross’s family will always remember him for his performance on General Hospital.
While Ross pursued his passion for acting in his early years, he eventually found his calling in hospitality management, where he became a successful and respected professional in some of Los Angeles’ most renowned restaurants.
But Ross was most suited to being a dad. He married Dawn in 1991 and ten years later, they had two children – Harrison and Lauren. Ross loved them more than life itself, which is saying a lot because Ross loved life.
In 2017, after 35 years in southern California, Ross and his family returned to Minnesota to be closer to family. They settled in Mahtomedi, where Ross became the general manager at Manitou Grill in White Bear Lake.
Ross is survived by his mother, Karen, his wife, Dawn, and his children, Harrison and Lauren. He is also survived by his siblings: Cheryl (Greg), Greg (Julie), and Susan, alongside ten nieces and nephews.
When he was diagnosed, the doctors said he would only have two months to live. He stayed with us for seven. Ross will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, humor, and unwavering positivity touched the lives of many.
The Memorial service will be held May 15 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, Luncheon to follow, Private burial.
Memorials suggested to the local chapter of Camp Kesem, where their goal is to ensure that every child affected by a parent’s cancer is not alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.