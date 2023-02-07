Ross Lindsey Walhof
Ross Lindsey Walhof
October 24, 1967 - January 27, 2023
Age 55, of Eagan. Loving Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and friend.
Preceded in death by his father, Erv Walhof. Survived by his loving wife, Candy (Wolff), and three sons, Zach (Shelbi), Eli and Noah Wolff; his mother, Sandra Walhof and younger brothers Barry and Reed (Kelley), niece Ava and nephew Charlie.
Ross (affectionately nicknamed Chico), lived life loud and full of passion. A 1986 graduate of White Bear Lake High School, and graduated from the University of River Falls, WI. He enjoyed a long career in medical sales. Chico was the ultimate sales person. Given his infectious smile, quick wit and cheerful attitude, customers enjoyed buying from him. He exhibited abundant energy and loved to work with his hands. He assisted many friends with building projects. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially hockey, but his true love was college football! He loved rock music and 80’s hair bands. He and Candy enjoyed traveling, especially to their happy place, Cabo San Lucas. Ross loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He created great memories with the Van Hulzen cousins as well as family in Edgerton, MN. He spent hours reminiscing and telling stories of many memorable past events with cousins and friends. Chico will be missed but not forgotten!
A celebration of life will be held on February 16 at Crossroads Church, 5900 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, MN. 9:30-11am visitation and service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.
