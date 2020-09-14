Age 63
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away on 9/11/2020. Preceded in death by mother Jeanette. Survived by wife of 31 years, Lisa (Masters); children Amanda Lopez (Aaron) and David; 4 siblings, Lisa’s extended family and other relatives & friends. A celebration of Ross’ life will be held at a later date. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements Muellermemorial.com
