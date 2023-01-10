Age 86 , preceded in death by husband, Harvey. Survived by children Al, Brenda, Cathy and Dave; 5 grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren and brother Marty. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial took place on Tues. Jan. 10th. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Champlin tops Cougars 75-59
- Girls hockey: Cougars rally to beat OPC 6-3
- Boys hockey: Centennial trips Rebels 6-3 with 4 goals by Blair
- Girls basketball: Zephyrs win 75-69 over Packers
- Boys hockey: Raiders defeat Mahtomedi 6-2
- Boys hockey: Mustangs beat Panthers 6--4
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi tips CDH for 5th in row
- Boys basketball: Mahtomedi downs Cadets 69-41
Most Popular
Articles
- Second snow sculpting spectacle set for Stillwater
- Former Mounds View hockey player makes it to the pros
- Workshop teaches allies ways to support LGBTQ youth
- Latin American creators to talk artwork, identity at White Bear Center for the Arts
- Hugo lowers tax rate
- Happy trails: where to ski & snowshoe this winter
- Meet Discover Stillwater's new president
- Shoreview tax levy increases nearly 7 percent
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports - 2022
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.