Age 93
Of White Bear Lake - Birchwood
Preceded in death by husband John; daughters Kathleen Phillippi, Luella Carlson; son Gregory Winter; brother Wynard Finstad. Survived by children Robert (Connie) Winter, Frank (Maxine), Susan (Dan Hintz) Klehr-Hintz, Jocko (Cid), Patrick (Kelly), Rocco (Jorrie); daughter-in-law Diane Winter; 42 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jean Finstad; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at White Pines Senior Living. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM TUESDAY, November 10, 2020 at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi. Visitation 4-8 PM SUNDAY, November 8, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 E County Road E, White Bear Lake. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi.
