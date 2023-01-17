Age 90, of White Bear Lake.
Our wonderful Mother “Rosie” passed away into our Lord’s hand on January 10, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband Victor, son-in-law Gene Berglund. Survived by her children Dean (Ev) Langer, Diane Berglund, Daniel (Marie) Langer; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends. Rosie was a kind and loving woman, who was dedicated to her family and was a wonderful grandmother. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Of The Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, WBL. Arrangements Honsa Family Funeral Home. 651-429-6172
