Rosella Douglas passed away on Jan. 13, 2022 at the age of 89, at The Pillars Hospice, from ovarian cancer. She was born on Feb. 1, 1932 in Herman, Minnesota to Herman & Minnie Zimmerman. She grew up on her families’ farm. In 1951 she earned a BA in Elementary Education from Moorhead State Teacher’s College. She taught in Atwater. In 1954 she married Lyle Johnson & had their only child Pamela, in 1960. Her family moved to White Bear in 1961. She continued her education & earned a Bachelor of Science in Elem. Ed. from UM. She taught 1st grade at Parkview & Lakeaires Elementary in White Bear Lake until she retired in 1996. (In 1971 Lyle passed away from heart disease. She married Jim Douglas in 1976. (Jim passed away from cancer in 1990). Rosella enjoyed golfing, ballroom & polka dancing, traveling, going to her cabin in Wisconsin & volunteering at the Sr. Center. Rosella especially loved spending time with her family & grandchildren Mallori, Tori, Brock & Kyra.
Rosella is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 4 brothers & husbands Lyle Johnson & Jim Douglas. On Saturday, April 30: Visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by the Funeral service at 11 a.m. will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church (3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake; 55110). A Celebration of Life will be held at Manitou Grill & Event Center from 12-4 p.m., with lunch provided & her favorite musician, Rod Cerar, providing music for dancing. Located at 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake.
