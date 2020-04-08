Rose Mary Francis Beumer of White Bear Lake.
With profound sadness we share the passing of Rose Mary, our loving and devoted mother and friend to many. She was surrounded by her daughters and she passed while sleeping peacefully in her residence on March 23, 2020. She was 93.
Rose Mary was born in St. Augusta Township on December 17, 1926 to Norbert and Bertha Thometz (Reichel). She married John “Jack” Beumer, her soulmate, in 1956.
A loving mother and homemaker, Rose Mary was a great cook and enjoyed sharing with others. She shared her table, her food, her heart and her warmth with all who entered her home. She was happiest when her home was filled with people, laughter and food - always lots and lots of good food! Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love for family was unconditional and unwavering. She covered the walls of her home with photos of the people and moments that brought her great joy in order to keep them close to her heart. To know Rose Mary, was to visit her home and experience her warmth and generosity. Rose Mary lived independently in the home that she and Jack built in 1960 until her passing.
“Romie” (as her family lovingly referred to her) grew up on a farm and learned the meaning of family early in life. Throughout her life she was a caregiver. From when she was a child and left school in her early teens to help raise her four younger siblings due to illness within the family, to raising her five daughters, to caring for her husband when he became ill and passed away. She was always there for others.
Rose Mary loved the outdoors and enjoyed traveling across the country in a camper. She also loved being at our family cabin (even riding ATVs with Jack). She was also a talented seamstress and gardener. She always looked forward to the spring as she enjoyed being outside and caring for her flowers. Rose Mary seldom sat still for there was always work to be done.
She was a person of strong faith and a member of St. Pius X parish for over 60 years. In times of struggle, she relied on her faith for strength. In times of joy, she thanked Heaven for her blessings. She enjoyed sharing her faith and spent countless hours in prayer.
Rose Mary was a beautiful and gentle soul. She was an incredibly strong woman, who never gave up. Her life was well lived. She will be dearly missed and lives forever in our hearts. She is now at home in God’s Kingdom.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Beumer; daughter, Cindy Beumer; parents, Norbert and Bertha (Reichel) Thometz; sister, Doris Kilian; and brother, Paul Thometz.
She is survived by her sisters, Mildred Hinkemeyer, and Margaret Hiemenz; daughters Kathleen Graven (Loren), Renee Peterson (Randy), Mary Beumer (Jim) and Jackie Lauer (Tom); twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Rose Mary will be held at a future date. A private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to St. Pius X Church of White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.