BAYUK Rose Marie (nee Polga), Age 105, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, a decorated World War II veteran, died January 7, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, or the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172. 

