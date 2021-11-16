Rose Marie Gustafson, 96, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN and lived a full, rich life – always proud of her Swedish heritage and Twin Cities home. She never missed spending at least one long, entire day at the Minnesota State Fair.
Serving as a gracious, glamorous stewardess with Northwest Airlines provided an exciting early career affording travels near and far. It was followed by marriage to her husband of nearly 55 years, the birth and raising of three daughters, and many adventures. Rose was a non-traditional homemaker of her era. Cooking, entertaining, housekeeping, making crafts, shopping, and engaging in more typical “women’s” hobbies of the times were not among her favorite things. Her joyful focuses were family and community. The latter included – first and foremost her church, including faithfully attending weekly worship, participating in women’s circle and couples club, teaching vacation bible school, launching and managing a mission-driven, recycled card ministry for 25 years, and much volunteering. In addition, Rose enjoyed a deep, lifelong involvement with the Girl Scouts, League of Women Voters, YMCA Camp Widjiwagan, and more.
Rose and her husband Paul shared many passions, pleasures and adventures together. Primarily due to Rose’s initiative – they partook of myriad local cultural events, traveled around the country and abroad, enjoyed Elder Hostel programs, local bicycling outings and cycling tours further afield, and loved happy times with family and close friends.
Rose had an insatiable curiosity, thirst for learning, love for reading and movies, and attentiveness to news and current events. Little held her back throughout her life well into her 90s. She took several trips to Wyoming on her own with the Girl Scouts and Sierra Club in her 60s, snowshoed and cross country skied into her 70s, snorkeled in Hawaii with her daughters in her 80s, and fully experienced the iconic Albuquerque balloon festival in her 90s. Rose had an unwavering, fierce determination to pursue her interests and to fully experience life right up until her passing.
She was one of a kind. Always radiating beauty with a sweet smile, displaying her generous warm heart, honoring birthdays and special occasions, trying to make the world a better place in her own quiet, unassuming way. And supporting her three daughters in their many pursuits, their partners, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rose is preceded by her mother Alice Carlson, sister Beverly Johnson, and husband Paul Gustafson. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Gustafson (Roxy Port), Karen Crossley (Alan Crossley), Julie Gustafson (Gary McRae); grandchildren: Sam Crossley (Rachel Neymark), Hannah Crossley, Caleb Crossley (Rosie Malone-Povolny), and great grandchildren: Uriah Onduto and Felix Neymark Crossley.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake, MN. Memorials may be directed to: Community of Grace Lutheran Church’s Endowment Fund, Girl Scouts River Valleys Council, YMCA of the North - Camp Widjiwagan’s Gustafson/JuKaLin Endowment Fund.
Linda, Karen and Julie wish to express special, heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary team at Cerenity White Bear Lake’s Transitional Care Unit that provided outstanding, compassionate, loving care to our mother since August 2021 during her final journey.
