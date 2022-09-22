Age 84 of Hugo
Loving Mom, Grandma & Great-Grandma passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022. Preceded in death by husband, Dean; parents, Louis & Emily Kubiak; brother, Eugene Kubiak. Survived by daughters, Linda Ide, Laura Bean; step-son, Terry (Linda); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Rosalie will be deeply missed by her family. A celebration of Rose’s life 6 PM Thursday, October 6th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. A special thank you to Sisters In Harmony and Allina Hospice for their loving care of Rosalie.
