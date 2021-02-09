Jan. 21, 1938 – Jan. 24, 2021
Age 83 of Circle Pines, Minnesota. Passed away at home with family at her side, on Sunday, Jan. 24, after a short battle with an aggressive, incurable cancer.
Born and raised in Winona, Minnesota, the youngest of three girls of John “Jack” and Sylvia (Schneider) Guenther. Rosalie graduated from Winona High School in 1956. She worked in the art department of Hal Leonards where she met and later married Gerald Robb in 1958-1984, soon making their home in Ames, Iowa. She was a homemaker, a mom and a Bluebird troop leader. She made lifelong friends there, played in bridge clubs, and contributed time to church circles. She became a talented bowler, winning many trophies and awards for individual and couples bowling for more than 20 years. After a decade, the family moved to Circle Pines, Minnesota, where she lived for her remaining 51 years.
She was known to be strong in her convictions as well as generous and caring for her close friends and family. She greatly appreciated the friendships that had withstood the test of time and all of life’s challenges.
Rosalie was a truly gifted and creative woman when it came to the arts, decorating her home, entertaining friends with a festive table and gourmet food, as well as designing her gardens. In the early 1970s, she enjoyed an enterprise from her home, making dried flower arrangements using antiques and barn wood to display her many unique designs. She also created wonderfully detailed hand-painted clothespin ornaments as Christmas tree decorations inspired by nursery rhyme and Christmas characters.
She also enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and was an avid crossword enthusiast in order to challenge her brain daily. After retirement her favorite pastime was working endlessly at keeping her pride & joy, her yard and flower gardens, in beautiful splendor and did so up until two days before her surgery for cancer. She entered into her journey with a positive and continuous upbeat attitude. Minor setbacks were handled with faith and fortitude, until she reached the end of her journey as it became too much for her to fight.
After her final diagnosis, she often said, “I’ve had a good life!” and marched forward with acceptance and grace. Her faith in God and his promise of eternal life, along with prayer, sustained her until the end. Her strength and courage will be missed. But she is now at peace and free from the suffering of this journey.
Rosalie is survived by her sister, Doreen (Guenther) Galewski, of Winona, Minnesota. Preceded by her parents, John & Sylvia (Schneider) Guenther and a sister, Shirley (Guenther) Kukowski. Also surviving is her only child, Sabrina Robb, grandson, Joshua Munchow of Atlanta, Georgia, granddaughter Andrea (Tom) Schoeberl of Blaine, Minnesota, great grandsons, Gabe, Ethan and Noah, nephews Steven, Jon, Jerry (Natasha), and Michael (Julie) Kukowski, grand nieces, nephews and several lifelong friends.
Rosalie will be kept close in our hearts, with our personal memories, for Always.
And we will be forever thankful to God to have had her in our lives.
We would especially like to thank an earthly Angel, our neighbor Heather, for her loving kindness and assistance with Rosalie’s care during the latter weeks of her journey. Also, the wonderful and caring Allina White Bear Lake area Hospice team for all their dedication to Rosalie’s care and helping to make her transitions as comfortable as possible.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to wait until this coming June when we will have a gathering of family and friends in her backyard gardens to celebrate her life and legacy. Notification will be made when a date is safe to gather and the gardens are in full bloom.
The family asks that any Memorials please be made as a donation to the American Cancer Society @ cancer.org , so that someday they may find a successful cure for the variety of cancer that took Rosalie’s life all too soon.
