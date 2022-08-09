Ronald M. Wolters of Grey Eagle, MN, passed away May 28, 2022. Ron was a longtime resident of Vadnais Heights and owner of Wolters Liquors on Centerville Rd. Ron always had a sucker for every child who came through the door. Ron retired in the late 1990’s to his lake home on Big Birch Lake. Ron enjoyed trap shooting, pheasant and goose hunting, fishing and trips to Alaska and Canada for fishing. Before retiring, he took up golf and it became a favorite hobby. He is survived by his children Mike (Marsha) Wolters, Michele Berner, Marilyn Pfister, Maureen (Hans) Meizinger, grandchildren & great grandchildren, brother Bill (Barb) Wolters and nieces and nephews. Ron’s service was held in Melrose, MN on June 10, 2022.
