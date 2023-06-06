Age 84, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on May 12, 2023. A loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellie; children Kyle Van Guilder and Leah (Michael) Berkland; grandchildren Zilya, Peyton, and Whitten; brother Richard Van Guilder; and sister Susan Uhde. Ron was a graduate of Mankato High School and University of Minnesota. He worked for North Star Steel, a division of Cargill for 25+ years. Ron was an expert fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a gentle, loyal and loving man who will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Family members have had a private Memorial Service. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home.
