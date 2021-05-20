Ronald Otkin
Passed away on May 5, 2021. He was born on May 8th, 1959 to Milo and JoAnn (Brouillet) Otkin in Pipestone, Minnesota. He attended grade school in Pipestone, before moving to Hamburg, Minnesota. He finished his grade schooling in Hamburg and started high school at Norwood Young America until he moved to Hettinger, North Dakota to live with his dad and finish high school. Ronnie graduated from Hettinger in 1977 as valedictorian of his class. Upon his graduation he moved back to Pipestone, where he attend Pipestone Vocational College and graduated with an Associate degree in Finance. He started working as the financial officer for the city of Pipestone and eventually moved to St. Peter, Minnesota where he accepted the same position. In 1988, Ronnie accepted a position as the financial officer for the city of Hugo, Minnesota and was employed there until his time of death.
Ronnie lived a very independent and simple life. He achieved numerous accomplishments and awards but never boasted about any of these successes. He enjoyed cruises, the beach, and the ocean and never missed an opportunity to dip his toes in the sand. He was always quick to crack a joke and make everyone around him laugh, while he took our quarters in a game of cards. He absolutely loved his job as a financial officer and felt like everyone he worked with was a part of his family. He was very grateful for every one of them.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Cindy (Ron) Oye, of Aurora, South Dakota; and their children, Joseph (Miriam), Christina, and Ricky; his brother, Michael (Mary) Otkin, of Colman, South Dakota; and their children, Josh (Stacey) and Jake {Amber}. His stepdad, Helmuth (Hank) Luehmann, of Luverne, Minnesota. Ronnie had 13 great nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. He is also survived by his work family from Hugo, who we are extremely grateful for.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Milo; his mother, JoAnn; paternal grandparents Carl and Lena Otkin; and maternal grandparents, Darrel and Blanche Brouillet.
A Memorial for Ronald will take place at 1:00pm on June 2, 2021 at Hugo City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.