Ronald Fernon Putney- son, brother, and friend - passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2022, at the age of 68. Ron was born in Saint Paul, MN, on September 24, 1953, to Kenneth (Deceased) and Lavonne. He was the fourth of five siblings; Bob (Mickey), Denny (Deceased) (Mary), Jerry, and Bill (Krystan). Ron was a long-time resident of White Bear Lake, MN, graduating from White Bear Lake High School in 1971. He was a devoted son and brother, always attending sports games of his nephews and nieces. Ron was a sports enthusiast enjoying watching hockey and football, always having some sort of sports game on the TV. He spent his winters at his home in Arizona, while spending time in Minnesota during the summers fishing and playing golf. Ron was a long-time member of the Manitou Ridge Men’s Golf Club, where he enjoyed playing rounds with his golf buddies. He spent 48 years of his working career at US Bank in various positions before retiring in 2017. Although soft spoken and quiet, he was always a great supporter and encourager of family and friends.
Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his mother, three living siblings, three nieces, two nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Ron will be held on Saturday July 23, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the North Saint Paul Legion, during which memories of Ron will be expressed and a light meal served. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to American Diabetes Association.
