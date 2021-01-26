Age 81 of Wyoming
Formerly of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Carl & Lenore; son Curt; brother, Jerome; sister, JoAnn Fritz. Survived by son, Troy (Julie); sister, Rosemary Patten; grandson, Andrew (Molly), great grandchildren, Hayli & Henry; many nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
Rollie was born May 13, 1939 in Graceville, Minnesota and grew up in White Bear Lake. He then entered the U.S Navy in 1956 and was a navigator/bombardier aboard a A-3D “skywarrior”, a jet powered strategic bomber based at Whidbey Island, WA, for which he was very proud of. Rollie was united in marriage to Bonita Johnson on October 13, 1962 , to this they had two sons, Curt & Troy. Rollie especially enjoyed outdoors, hunting & fishing but his true passion was golfing, a sport he loved very much.
A celebration of Rollie’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences to his family may be sent c/o Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake.
