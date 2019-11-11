Renae A. Rogers, age 60, of Scandia, Minnesota, passed away on November 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by father, Hugh Rogers, uncles Virgil and Cyril Rogers. Survived by her husband, Calvin Karl; stepson, Brian (Carol) Karl; grand stepson, Justin Goodejohn; mother, Joyce Rogers; brothers, Raymond, (Melissa) Rogers, Richard (Wanda) Rogers; niece, Kate Rogers; nephews, Ben, Zach, Alex, Lane Rogers.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 150 Fifth St., Marine on St. Croix. Gathering will be from 4 -7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service at church on Thursday.
Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
