Age 81 of White Bear Lake, passed away on May 10, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Anna & Carl Peterson and brother, Jerry. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Marlene; beloved companion, Kipper; sons, David (Linda), Paul (Julie) and Mark (Gretchen); grandchildren, Derek, Olivia, Justin, Tyler, Austin, Ethan and Sydney; sisters-in-law, Gloria Peterson, JoAnne Anderson and Donna (Bill) Krueger; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life was held Friday, May 14, 2021. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetary. Memorials preferred to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for Non – Hodgkin Lymphoma (lls.org).
