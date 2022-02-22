Roger H. Appeldorn, long time White Bear Lake and Grant resident, passed away Feb. 3 after a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 86.
Roger grew up in Pipestone, Minnesota and attended Hamline University, where he met Marilyn, the love of his life and wife of 63 years. He graduated with degrees in math and physics in 1957. While still a student, he began working for the 3M Corporation in Maplewood and continued there after graduation, beginning what would become a four decade career in research and innovation.
In the early 1960s, he led the team that developed an overhead projector with a fresnel lens, which made the projector lighter, brighter, and less expensive. In the era before computers, the 3M Overhead Projector became a mainstay for making presentations in schools, businesses, and the military. His research on the surface of the fresnel lens also contributed to the expansion of 3M’s successful microreplication technology platform. This technology was critical in the development of 3M’s Scotchlite Diamond Grade reflective sheeting, which made highway signs more visible and safe. It also led to 3M’s brightness enhancing optical films for TVs, computers, and cellphone screens.
Roger received over 30 individual U.S. patents for his work at 3M, and he was one of the youngest scientists ever inducted into the Carlton Society, 3M’s highest recognition for technical achievement.
Roger and Marilyn raised three daughters in White Bear Lake, and beginning in the 1960s, Roger loved nothing more than taking them all on cross-country camping trips and fishing trips in Lake of the Woods. As time went on, he loved sharing camping and fishing adventures with the growing family. Roger was also an avid photographer, bicyclist, and downhill skier (most recently skiing in Colorado at age 84). More than anything, Roger loved spending time with family.
But beyond doubt, the most important person in Roger’s life was Marilyn, whom he adored. They were inseparable.
Roger, with his boundless energy and enthusiasm, pursued many other interests throughout his life. He sang in multiple choirs, including the White Bear Community Chorus, North Suburban Chorale, and Parkview UCC Choir, making many lifelong friends. In recent years, one of his greatest joys was teaching both an annual full semester class on innovation and a summer innovation camp for high school students at Hamline University. These courses not only touched the lives of many students, but brought together innovators from 3M and all over Minnesota. He loved hearing the ideas and enthusiasm of this new generation of innovators.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Vena and Henry Appeldorn and his five sisters. In addition to Marilyn, he is survived by daughters Cheryl Appeldorn (Tom Schnettler), Laurie (Tony) Sampair, and Carol (Pat) Miller. He was a beloved grandfather to eight grandchildren (Erin (Chris Zappi), Patrick, Jack Schnettler; Beau, Coco, Charlie Sampair; Allie, Wyatt Miller), three great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Roger was a true inspiration to all those around him and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held on April 23, 2022 at Parkview United Church of Christ in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m.; memorial service at 11 a.m.; lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave, White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110 or to Hamline University www.hamline.edu/giving (please designate “Innovation Studies Program”).
