Age 95 of St. Paul
Beloved father and papa
Passed away peacefully on October 19th, 2022. Survived by children, Steve (Sherry), David (Jim) West-Wiese, Faye (Conrad) Buhr; grandchildren; great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn and three sisters.
There will be a night-time visitation on Thursday, October 27th at Bradshaw (4600 Greenhaven Drive in White Bear) from 5pm to 8pm. A Funeral service will be held at Bradshaw on Saturday, October 29th at 11am with a morning visitation beginning 1 hour prior. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials to family preferred.
