Age 74 of White Bear Lake, MN
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on June 19, 2020. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda (Ingberg) Carlson; daughters, Carolyn (Jeff) Zervas and Christine (Alexander) Chan; grandchildren Julia and Carl Zervas; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Sue Carlson, nephew Ben (Jenny) Carlson and niece Danica Carlson and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Wendy (Knapik) Carlson. Roger was a retired teacher from the White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi School Districts. He had many lifelong interests and enjoyed meeting people who shared these interests. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, running model trains and playing chess and ukulele. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials and donations to the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness or the Northeast Orchestra.To leave a message for the family visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.