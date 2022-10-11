Richard George Kaupp Jr, affectionately known as “Rocky” by all who knew him, passed peacefully at home on August 29, 2022, at age 65. Although he was diagnosed with TTR Amyloidosis in 2012, and then cancer in 2021, Rocky never gave in, and he never gave up. He always led the best life he could, showing us all how to live with love, determination, optimism, and resilience. He was passionate about three things, his family, White Bear Hockey, and bass fishing, and he excelled at all three. He loved his wife of 43 years, Diane, his best friend. He taught his two boys to skate, play hockey, and to fish. But most of all he taught them about being good husbands and fathers. And Rocky adored his five grandchildren. He was a fixture of White Bear Hockey for many years, serving on the board and coaching youth hockey. He was also active with the Minnesota Bass Federation, again volunteering his time and energy. He took special interest in helping disadvantaged kids get the equipment they needed. Even after his cancer diagnosis, Rocky could be found riding his classy blue scooter all over White Bear Lake, to soccer games, softball games, wherever the spirit moved him, for as long as he could. Rocky was one of those guys you just don’t forget. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him. He is deeply loved and is deeply missed. May he rest in peace for a little while, then go fishing under blue skies and sunshine.Richard George Kaupp Jr was born on May 4 in St. Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by parents Janet and Richard Kaupp. He is survived by his wife, Diane Kaupp, sons Scott Kaupp (Amy), Michael Kaupp (Jessica), sister Victoria Barkhoff (Brad), his five grandchildren, uncle David Hutton and aunt Judy both of whom he loved dearly, and many cousins. Rocky’s Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake (one mile west of 35E). Gathering at 10:00am, service at 12:00pm with a reception following. 651-407-8300. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kaupp family, or the Amyloidosis Foundation (more information can be found at www.amyloidosis.org/donate).
