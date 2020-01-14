Roberta Marie Johnson (Nieman), 76 of White Bear Lake MN, Passed away peacefully on Dec. 1 2019 in her home with family by her side. She was born to Raymond and Alice (Collins) Nieman on February 6th 1943 in Duluth MN.
Roberta received B.A. and M.A. degrees from Michigan State, and went on to teach English at Mahtomedi High School for 28 years. She was married to Gary Gunder Johnson for 51 years. They raised twin daughters Jane E. Rivera and Margaret E. Johnson.
Roberta was deeply involved in several charities and organizations including White Bear Center for the Arts, AAUW, Delta Kappa Gamma, Audobon Society, and Red Hat Society.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Gary, parents, sister Laura West, Joel Nieman. She is survived by twin sister Rose Tarnowski, brother John Nieman, daughters Jane and Margaret, grandchildren Graciella and Michael Rivera, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday Jan. 19 3 - 6 p.m. at the White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave. WBL, MN.
Those who wish to honor Roberta's memory may make gifts to the White Bear Center for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.