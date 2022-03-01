Robert Wallace Peterman, age 94, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert was born on August 17, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Gustave and Louise Peterman.
In 1944, at the age of 17, Robert joined the Navy and completed his basic training at Farragut Naval Training Station in Northern Idaho. He then served as a Seaman Second Class at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot until his honorable discharge in July 1946. He returned to Minnesota, met and married Lois Graber, to this union 5 children were born, Barb, Cheryl, Brian, Gwen, and Brett. Robert enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and trying his luck at the casinos.
Robert is survived by his children, Barb Diemert of Annandale, Cheryl (Bill) LeTourneau of Cass Lake, Brian Peterman of LaPorte, Gwen (Ronnie Erickson) Peterman of Blaine, and Brett Peterman of Shoreview; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Graber) Peterman; parents, Gustave and Louise Peterman; and siblings.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Guthrie Community Bible Church in Guthrie, Minnesota.
Robert’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minnesota. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
