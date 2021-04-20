Robert Thomas “Bob” Kramber, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Thorvald and Helen; brother, Russ; sister, Dolores Chouinard; and good friend, Chuck Stumph. Survived by loving friend, Julie Ray; sons, Jeff (Angie) of Texas, Troy of Nevada, and Kevin of Arizona; brother, Gerald of Florida; sister, Jan (Steve) Clouse of Minnesota; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; 1 grandson and 3 granddaughters; special friends, George and Mary Proctor, Gabby, and little buddy, Ashton. Bob was born on April 24, 1940 in Buffalo, Minnesota. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1958 and was a state basketball star. Longtime resident of Tucson, Arizona and retired in Mora, Minnesota. He was a man of many talents: night club owner, real estate broker, cook, woodworker, photographer, and avid hunter and fisherman. Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with visitation 1 hour prior to mass at church. Interment St. Vincent’s Cemetery, Osseo, Minnesota. A link to stream the service with Zoom is on Bob’s obituary page at evansnordby.com

