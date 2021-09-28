Tessier, Robert ‘‘Bob”, 65, of Grant, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Andrew and Michael (Haley); father, Raymond; siblings, Steve, Ray (Gloria), Dick (Sandy), Scott (Lisa), Sue (Mike) Bajczyk; and many other family and friends. A funeral mass was held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church. Private family interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
