Robert Reuter, Age 80. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne; children Gregory (Patricia) Reuter and Julie (Paul) Serakos; grandchildren Michael Reuter, Maria (Tom) Dobbins, Rebecca Reuter (fiancé Dom Hurst), Allison Serakos, and Lindsay (Steven) McBroom; and great-granddaughter Rose Dobbins. He was retired from 3M in St. Paul after 33 years. He enjoyed bass fishing opener on White Bear Lake, woodworking, family washer-board tournaments, and family fantasy football tournaments. His family was his pride and joy.

