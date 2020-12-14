December 30th 1932 to December 10th 2020
Bob Broen was known for his ability to smoke cigars while water skiing. He died at his home on Thursday night, sitting next to his wife Patricia after eating his evening ice cream.
Bob was the second of four rowdy boys who grew up in several small farming communities throughout Minnesota, including Two Harbors and Osakis, where he loved spending entire summers swimming in the lake. After moving to Minneapolis, he was studying Engineering at the University of Minnesota where he and Pat met, they fell in love, and married. Bob was then employed by Honeywell for what was to be a four-decade career. When he retired, he was Manager of the Computer Network Operations Department.
Bob felt that life was something to be enjoyed. He had a talent for participating in sports and leisure simultaneously. In 1968 he and Pat moved their 3 children (Barb, Ken, and Ron), to a house on White Bear Lake, where they have lived for more than 50 years. He felt that the best way for his lakeside home to be enjoyed was to share it with everyone he knew and relished any opportunity to host large gatherings of friends and family. He welcomed neighborhood children to slide on the hill behind the house in the winter, and swim from his dock in the summer.
Bob was a great resource for his grandchildren whether they needed a ride to school or to be defended from doubting teachers. He was very active through retirement, enjoying skiing in the Rockies and serving as the Executive Director of the White Bear Yacht Club Sailing Division for more than 10 years. His wife of 68 years, his three children, his grandchildren Catherine, Peter, Garrett, and Tom, and his great-granddaughter Emma, will all be telling stories about his sassiness for the rest of their lives.
