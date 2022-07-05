Robert H. Simonson Age 79 of Forest Lake
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa passed away due to complications from surgery on June 24, 2022.
Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Connie; sons, Richard (Trina) & Thomas (Caroline); grandchildren, Henry, Colin, Ethan, Sam & Ellie; uncle, Lloyd (Carol) Anderson; aunt, Edie (Cliff) Bundy; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Tom) Ranum & Mary (Bob) Kison; nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be 6 PM Monday, July 11th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.