Age 81, of White Bear Lake
Born in St. Paul to Anthony and Mary Zajac.
Preceded in death by parents; sister Mary Ann Rosenthal; numerous brothers and sisters- in- law.
Survived by wife of 56 years Kathy Trojan Zajac; sons Tony (Jenny) and Eric (Sarah, and her daughter and grandson, Kerrissa and Mason); grandchildren Haley (Micah) Hausman, Jocelyn (guesswhatiloveyou!!), and Troy (Emily Lobin); sisters Fran Pilarski and Marcella Martin; large extended family of Rosenthal and Trojan clans.
Polish and proud of it. Over the years, Bob survived TB with a long stay at the “Prev” and prostate cancer. One of the most enjoyable times in his life was while in the US Army in Germany. After returning, he worked in the trucking industry for many years, but was never happier than after retirement when he could enjoy fishing, house and yard work, visiting over the fence with neighbors, time with friends visiting and playing cards, delivering Meals on Wheels, and enjoying grandchildren’s activities and achievements. He was the go- to driver for many excursions (more than a few to the casino) with mother-in law, sisters in law and sister. Many thanks to the Oncology Department at Lakeview Hospital for their friendly and professional care. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be set at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spinal Muscular Atrophy or White Bear Lake Meals on Wheels.
