Robert Edward Olson, Age 102, originally from Duluth, MN, passed away after a treasured long life on February 11, 2023. He is survived by his son, David Olson (wife Dianne) of Bloomington and daughter Clarice Fairchild (husband Bill) of Zebulon, GA, and 20 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, wife Carol, son Brent Olson, daughter-in-law Christine Olson and two grandchildren. Bob, who lived in Bloomington and previously White Bear Lake, was a WWII and Korean War veteran (Navy). May 18 visitation (10 a.m.) and funeral (11 a.m.) to be held at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington. 

