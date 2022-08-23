Robert E. Witte, 89, of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Bob was born June 11, 1933, the son of William and Caroline Witte in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul, MN, and enlisted in U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954.
Bob married Marlys Heffern on September 11, 1954, in St. Paul, MN. He worked for U.S. Postal Service for 35 years until his retirement. Bob was an avid golfer during his retirement years.
