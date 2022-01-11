Age 84, of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by sister, Beverly Zellmer; and brother, Donald Halverson. He will be sadly missed by wife, together for 55 years, Susan; daughter, Stephanie Dahl (John); grandchildren, Violet and Elsa; sisters, Shirley Patet and Debbie Bakewell; many other family and friends.  Services will be held at a later date. Complete notice will follow. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services.  651-439-5511.

