Robert E. “Butch” Pendergast, Age 84 of Mahtomedi and Hutchinson, Minnesota, Culebra Island, Puerto Rico, and Peoria, Arizona passed away on February 16, 2021. Born August 20, 1936, to Robert E. & Lenore Pendergast, he is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rae. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Trudell Pendergast; children, Deborah, Timothy, Susan, Robert III, and Joanne Pendergast; grandchildren, Anthony Sindt, Kristine Sindt, Timothy Pendergast, Jr., and Vanessa Pendergast; great grandfather of Aidan Pendergast, Athena Ablan, Eris Ablan, and Abigail Woolley. Raised on White Bear Lake in Mahtomedi, Butch was a graduate of Breck Military High School and after earning a BA in Geology from Dartmouth College, went on to the University of Minnesota Geology and Civil Engineering graduate school. A career geologist, he was the founder and president of Geotechnical Engineering Corporation (forerunner of American Engineering Testing), and founder and president of Pendergast Geoengineering, Inc. Always active in professional engineering organizations, Butch was also involved in civic and community groups including Rotary clubs, the St. Paul Club, and the 49ers Business Development Club as well as founding the Trilogy at Vistancia STEM club in Peoria, Arizona. Butch was ever the enthusiastic outdoorsman. He loved hunting anywhere, enjoyed hiking and biking in the Arizona deserts and mountains, and sailing in the Caribbean. Before settling in Arizona in 2001, he and Jackie were 20-year winter residents and guesthouse owners on Culebra Island, Peurto Rico and spent summers on Lake Hook in Hutchinson Minnesota, where he was the fifth of seven Pendergast generations to live in Hutchinson. Due to COVID-19 the memorial will be online in lieu of funeral services. See Butch’s Extraordinary Life video at muellermemorial.com or via this link: bit.ly/Pendergastwebsite. Memorials preferred to Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Minesota 55350 or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sun City, Arizona 85375. Mueller Memorial Funeral Home-White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
