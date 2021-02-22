Age 84
of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Culebra Island, Puerto Rico, and Peoria, Arizona.
Born August 20, 1936 to Robert E. & Lenore Pendergast. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Rae. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Trudell Pendergast; children Deborah, Timothy, Susan, Robert III, and Joanne Pendergast; grandchildren Anthony Sindt, Kristine Sindt, Timothy Pendergast Jr. and Vanessa Pendergast; great grandfather of Aidan Pendergast, Athena Ablan, Eris Ablan & Abby Woolley.
An online memorial is planned – details will be posted when available at the website of Mueller Memorial. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
