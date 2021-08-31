Robert Clarence Lund, 85, of Mahtomedi, formerly of Aitkin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 surrounded by family. Robert is survived by his wife Patsy of 64 years, and loving father of son Robert (Yvonne), daughter Michelle (Alex) and proud grandfather of grandchildren Jennifer, James, Peter and Emily.
Bob was born May 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Clarence and Pearl Lund. He graduated from Mechanics Arts High School and obtained a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. Bob served in the Navy in the Korean war as a machinist. On August 3, 1957 he married Patsy Holmes. Family was very important to Bob and he was involved in many church activities through the years. Bob worked a majority of his career at 3M. Bob enjoyed golfing, working on projects around the house and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations preferred to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 36696 320th Street, Aitkin, Minnesota 56431.
