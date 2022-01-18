Age 90 of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2022, just 18 days after his beloved wife Ruth. Survived by his children Jim (Jeri), Sally, Leonard (Katie), David, Barbara (Mike); 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. A longtime member of IBEW local 110. A small private family funeral will be held at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church. Internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.