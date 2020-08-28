Wilmes, Robert “Bob”
Born in Lake Elmo, Minnesota on April 13, 1928 and passed away on August 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty of 68 years, son-in-law Roger, parents Frank and Agnes Wilmes, brother Francis and sisters Bernice, Lorraine and Marge.
Bob will be greatly missed by his daughters Sharon (Sandy) and Diane, sons Mike (Raelene) and Steve; grandchildren Katie (Craig), Todd (Kathryn), Leslie (Rob), Chad (Jeneal), Randy (Jessica), Jessica (Paul), Jamie, and Julie (Brion); 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard (Koreen); and many nieces and nephews. Private family service and interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to Northeast Residence Inc., 2539 East County Rd. E, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.