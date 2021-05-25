April 6, 1962 - May 6, 2021
Passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2021 at the age of 59.
Survived by wife of 39 years, Corrie; son, David (Hannah); daughter, Christina (Phillip) Primeau; his grandchildren who brought him so much joy and called him Papa, Taylor and Logan Winczewski, Kayla and Jacob Primeau; parents, Larry and Mary Ann; brother, Joseph; and sister, Ann Armstrong.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, June 11 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23). Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Friday.
He loved and worked hard for his family and close friends. Bob loved all animals and is now surrounded by dogs he lost which is his best kind of Heaven. Bob will be truly missed by many. Please pray for his family and friends.
