Age 78 of Trinity, Florida, left this initial part of his life on February 5th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer, to be with Jesus, his LORD and Savior. Bob grew up in White Bear Lake and recently spent several years in Loveland, Colorado, before making his home in Trinity, Florida.
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara, three children (Sarah, Charlene, and Charles), one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, 4 sisters and 3 brothers; many cousins and countless friends. Preceded in death by two wives (Linda and Betty), his parents Bill and Stella Manship and a brother, Donald Manship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.