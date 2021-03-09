Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend.
Age 99, died February 28, 2021, of natural causes. Bob was born on August 6, 1921. He graduated from the U of M in 1943 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Bob entered the US Army in 1943. He was assigned to the 42nd Infantry (Rainbow Division) and served in World War II in the 392nd Field Artillery Battalion as Forward Observer. With the Rainbow Division, he participated in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic service in a combat zone. On discharge, he began his career with Farmhand, a Hopkins-based manufacturer of farm machinery. As chief engineer, Bob designed and supervised manufacture of equipment. He holds 3 U.S. patents for his designs. In 1948 he married Claire Doolin of Carver, Minnesota. They had two children, David and Patti. In June 2020 they celebrated their 72nd anniversary. Bob is survived by his wife Claire Doolin MacGillivray, children David (Lorrie) and Patti MacGillivray, and grandchildren Robin MacGillivray, Christina MacGillivray (Amrish Kumar), Kelly Moynihan and Tara Moynihan. A private family service is planned, followed by burial at Fort Snelling. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix River Association>Donate>Robert MacGillivray. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.