Robert Austin Baynton, 85, of White Bear Lake, died peacefully on February 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Linda; father to Brett (Josephine), Dannah (Chris), and Scott (Tricia). Grandpa Bobby loved and doted on his grandkids, Maddie, Sophie, Charlie, Meredith, and Molly. He is also survived by beloved family in Canada. Bob was born in Shoal Lake, Manitoba. He graduated from the University of Manitoba and served in the Royal Canadian Navy. He had a long, successful business career, and volunteered for many years with St. Paul SCORE, helping new businesses. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our sincere thanks to his caregivers/cribbage opponents Gina and Alyssa, and to the nurses, doctors and aides from St. John’s Hospital 1st floor, who so lovingly cared for Bob during his recent time there. Friends and family are invited to an informal Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb 23 at Bradshaw Funeral Home in White Bear, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, from 2 to 5 pm. Beginning at 3:30 pm will be story-sharing and tributes.
