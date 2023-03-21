28 June 1924 - 24 February 2023
Bob was born a year after his parents, Robert and Norah and his brother, Tom, traveled across the Atlantic immigrating from Ireland. They arrived at Ellis Island, New York aboard the ship “Cedric.” Bob’s father was a thoroughbred horse trainer from County Cork seeking a better future for his young family, settling in Hopkins, Minnesota
Growing up during the Great Depression instilled many lifelong character traits and values: discipline, hard work. resilience, perseverance, humility, respect of the flag and a steadfast unwavering faith which encompassed his life to the end.
Bob would ride his pony, “Blueberry”, to St Joseph’s grade school in Hopkins to attend school and to serve mass. As Bob grew older, he accompanied his father to local and regional horse shows, often participating in cross country events against Army Calvary officers stationed at Fort Snelling. While attending one event, Bob first met Zandra Morton, who at that time was a nationally recognized equestrian as a young teen, and in the years to follow, an Olympic hopeful.
World War II was underway in 1942 when Bob graduated from high school and he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After completing basic training Bob was selected to serve as a member of the elite 3rd Marine Raider battalion and subsequently the 4th Marines. He saw combat in Guadalcanal, Bougainville, and Guam. It would be on Okinawa that he would receive a battlefield commission and was awarded the Navy Cross, one month shy of his 21st birthday. To date Bob remains one of the youngest noncommissioned recipients. With the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in early August 1945, Bob’s 4th Marines were part of the first American combat troops to arrive in Japan There they dismantled artillery on Futtsu Cape, liberated allied troops from prison camps, and would witness firsthand the surrender on Tokyo Bay. His experiences are chronicled at the WWII Museum in New Orleans, the Marine Raider Museum in Quantico Virginia and in Patrick O’ Donnell’s Book, “Into the Rising Sun.”
Grateful for the GI Bill, Bob enrolled at the College of St. Thomas living in the barracks with other returning veterans, the site of today’s St. Paul Seminary. While at St. Thomas Bob was a member of the track team and Tiger Club graduating in 1949 with a degree in Political Science and Spanish.
Soon thereafter, with tensions escalating in Korea, he was recalled to active duty and accepted a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant/ rifle platoon commander, 7th Marines. His platoon was part of the Inchon Landing and the Chosin Reservoir. It was here that Bob was awarded his third Purple Heart.
Back stateside he married Zandra and soon would welcome: Tom, Pam, Norah and Wil. They lived in the Como Park area in St Paul and in 1967 purchased a 90-acre hobby farm in Hugo where they lived until 2004.
Bob would enjoy a successful 39-year career with St Paul Companies in addition to completing his law degree at William Mitchell Law School in 1959. Bob was active on the board of the YMCA where he was a member for 65 years and participated in the loaned executive program for the United Way of St. Paul.
Bob remained in the Marine Reserves serving as a commanding officer of the 26th Rifle Company at Fort Snelling, officially retiring from the US Marine Corps as a Captain after 20 years.
Throughout the years, Bob and Zandra remained active in local and national horse shows both as judges and stewards. Bob was granted his judges card in 1963 and steward’s card in 1967 officiating at over 150 horse shows throughout the US and Canada for the next 40 years. He was a founding member of the Minnesota Hunter and Jumper Association, and the Tri State Horseman Association.
Upon retirement at 70, he returned to his alma mater and received his MBA in1998.
Retirement also provided both he and Zandra time to pursue their love of cycling, swimming, and running and they soon became fixtures on the local and national triathlon circuits. Zandra would often be seen riding the cycling course prior to their competitions to provide Bob with valuable course tips. He competed in 226 triathlons over the years, his last competition was at the age of 91, having amassed 5 national championships for his age group and entry to the world finals.
Bob passed away peacefully after being blessed with an incredible life.
He is survived by his devoted children and family: Tom and his wife, Diane of Hugo, Minnesota; Pam Keeler of Plymouth, Minnesota; Norah Gondeck and her husband Chris of Wayzata, Minnesota and William and his wife Megan of Bonny Doon, California. Grandchildren: Tom Powers, Ben Powers (Michelle), Sam Gondeck (Erin) Meredith Keeler, Charlie Gondeck (Sarah) Simon Gondeck, Sevy Gondeck and Maggie Keeler and great grandson, Lenny Powers, his brother Daniel and wife Toni. He is preceded in death by his beloved Zandra, his parents, and brothers Thomas and James.
Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately for the family. The family requests expressions of sympathy be directed to: St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN, 55110
“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning” Louis L ’Amour
